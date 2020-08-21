|
George "Joe" E. McClain, 79, of Golden Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 with his loving wife at his side.
Joe was born on Aug. 23, 1940 in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late George J. (d. Dec. 31, 1977) and Grace Kelly McClain (d. Jan. 11, 2005).
He attended Meshoppen High School. After high school, Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed as a police officer for over 30 years with the Dushore, Laceyville, Meshoppen/Mehoopany, and Nicholson Departments. He was also employed in the Security Department at DuPont, Taylor Beef, and Schneider Trucking.
Joe was a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, and the Meshoppen Gun Club. He enjoyed watching TV, especially the Crime, Grit, and RFD channels. He took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, going 4-wheeling, and eating. Joe was well known for his story telling and telling jokes. Most of all Joe loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Joe is survived by his wife, Ellen M. VanDeMark McClain, whom he married on July 17, 1965; his children: Vince (Jill) McClain of Scott Township, Shawn (Debbie) McClain of Charlotte, N.C., and Leslee McClain of Tunkhannock; his grandchildren: Ryan (Summer) McClain of Meshoppen, Casey (Brittany) McClain of Jenningsville, Paige McClain of Scott Township, Morgan Yoniski of Scott Township, Riley McClain of Charlotte, N.C., Korie McClain of Charlotte, N.C., Ella McClain of Charlotte, N.C., McKennan Clark of Tunkhannock, and Ireland Clark of Tunkhannock; five great-grandchildren; his siblings: Katherine McClain of Gettysburg, James (Barb) McClain of Whippany, N.J., Wayne (Beverly) McClain of Navarre, Fla., Kirby (Joanne) McClain of Ulster, and Edward McClain of Burdette, N.Y.; as well as many brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: John, Matthew, David, and Michael McClain.
Funeral services for Joe will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. from the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Rev. Ron Folk of the church officiating. Interment will follow at the North Flat Cemetery with a Military Honor Service conducted by the members of the Rought Hall American Legion Post #510, the Dennis Strong American Legion Post #457, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post #3583. Family and friends may call at church on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.