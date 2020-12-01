|
Gerald Carleton Brown, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Gay Brown.
Born in Vernon on June 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Edith Rogers Brown. Jerry served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.
He was an avid hunter and farmer enjoying the outdoors. Prior to his retirement he was a hard worker as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Brown; son, Eric Brown and wife Kellie; grandchildren: Elyse Mattocks, Zach Brown, and Amanda Brown; great-granddaughter, Celeste Clark; sisters: Hilda Ann Sheldon, and Marlys Pronko; several nieces and nephews; long-time caregivers: Dawn and Bruce Rogers; and loving companion, Marjorie Riker.
In addition to his wife Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Carlton Brown; brother, Cecil Brown; and sister, Betty Johnson.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73. W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
