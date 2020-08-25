|
Gerald 'Gerry' H. Clouse Jr., 59, of Camptown, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home after suffering with cancer for the last three and a half years.
Gerry was born on July 22, 1961 in Newton, N.J., the son of Gerald H. Clouse Sr. of Camptown and the late Charlotte Elizabeth Hyatt Clouse (d. Feb. 26, 2016).
He was raised in New Jersey and moved to Camptown in March of 1978. He was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1979. Gerry worked on the family farm and was employed with the Wyalusing Area School District as a custodian from 1981 to 2018, when he was forced to retire early due to his cancer diagnosis.
He was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Wyalusing. He was a scoutmaster and cub master and coached baseball and soccer with his children. Mr. Gerry loved to work at the school. He enjoyed hunting. Most of all, Gerry enjoyed his time he spent with his family.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Deborah Krukowski Clouse, whom he married on July 16, 1993; his children: Austin Clouse and Gerrica Clouse of Camptown, his step-children: SSgt. Stephen J. Leskoven IV and his wife Yuki of Jacksonville, N.C., and Aften Leskoven of Greensboro, N.C.; his grandchildren: Jackson and Ember of Greensboro, N.C.; his father, Gerald Clouse Sr. of Camptown; his brothers: Terry Clouse and his wife Carmen of Marlboro, N.Y., Brian Clouse and his wife Cindy of Rome, and James Clouse of Camptown; his sister, Marsha Vough and her husband Greg of Augusta, N.J.; his sister-in-law, Vickie Clouse of Camptown; his close friends: Judy and Wayne Williams of Herrickville, Jim and Paulette Spencer of Sayre, and Steve Booker of Wyalusing; his faithful friend, Maddie; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his mother, Gerry was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Allen Clouse (d. July 6, 2010).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. from the Calvary Chapel in Wyalusing (Browntown) with Pastor John McAndrew of the church officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gerry's name to the Calvary Chapel, P.O. Box 184, Wyalusing, PA 18853.