Gerald R. Ross, 84, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones Monday morning, April 29, 2019.
Gerald was born in Tunkhannock on Nov. 24, 1934. He was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Matthews Ross.
Jerry attended Tunkhannock High School and later was employed by Bendix Corporation. He joined the Boilermakers Union, working as welder for many years. In 1976, he went into business as Jerry Ross Welding and Supply doing heavy equipment repair, later specializing in welding and welding supplies. His son Gerald M. Ross is still running the business as Jerry Ross Welding and Supply, LLC.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by an infant brother, James, brother Jack and a sister Eleanor Visneski.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Romayne 'Billie' Ross; son: Gerald M. Ross and wife Ellen; daughter: Catherine Ross and companion Mike; grandaughter: Mackenzie Anderson and husband Matt; grandson: Ross Cameron and companion Jeramie; grandson: Noah Atkins and father Rich; three great-grandchildren; and a sister Loretta Ayers.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m. in Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannock. The family invites you to celebrate Jerry's life, share your memories and enjoy a meal.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 1, 2019