Gertrude 'Trudie' Collins, 86, of Tunkhannock, chocolate cake and cherry pie lover, porch sitter, and bridge and bingo playing friend passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the The Gardens, Tunkhannock, after a blessedly short battle with a brain tumor. Her husband of 38 years, Charles F. Collins preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2000.
Born in Scranton, Oct. 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude Shoener Shotton.
Trudie was a woman who lived life on her own terms, who loved the beach and her long ago trip to Reno, Nev. She lived with a light heart and rarely was grumpy for too long about anything. Just don't mess with her nap time! With all that life threw at her, she weathered it all and maintained her tidy, lovely home in Tunkhannock for 38 years.
She spent the better part of her last two years at The Gardens of Tunkhannock, and met many new friends and support staff. Her family is eternally grateful for everyone who embraced her smile and spunky attitude and for their kindness and heartfelt care for her through it all.
She lived a full life and is survived by her daughter, Linda Miller and husband Gary of Tunkhannock; son, James Collins of Levittown; five grandchildren: Liana Underwood and husband Dan of Ashburn, Va., Sean Kettell and wife Mandi of Falls, Brian Kettell of Falls, David Collins of Levittown, and Grace DaBronzo and husband Dom of Great Falls, Mont.; and four great-grandchildren.
She's happily with our Lord and Savior in Heaven and has all the hot tea she can drink, three sugars please.
Family and friends are invited to attend Trudie's funeral service, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with Pastor Kurt Bricker presiding. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Interment will follow at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, Dalton.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019