|
|
Gilberta 'Bertie' Krimmel, 84, of Edwardsville died Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband William Krimmel.
Born in Vernon on Feb. 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hazel Evans Dymond. She was a 1953 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was a member of the Forkston United Methodist Church.
Gilberta was very active in her community. She volunteered as a den mother for cub scouts, and worked for Ayers Chiropractic in Mehoopany.
In addition to her husband she is survived by sons: Ronald of Mehoopany, Duane of York, and Jason of Indianapolis; daughter: Clifteena Furman of Tunkhannock, and Randi Tourscher of Dushore; two step-sons; four step daughters; 25 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gilberta's funeral service which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Rev. Kenneth Krimmel presiding. Interment will follow in Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilberta's name to the .
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 7, 2019