Gladys Mae Chase Hanyon, 92, a resident of The Gardens in Tunkhannock, died peacefully at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 5, 2020.
She is formerly of Nicholson Borough and Binghamton, N.Y., where she was born on Sept. 13, 1928.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Hanyon; grandson Paul Salmini and wife Joan Lamberton of Meshoppen; granddaughters: Nina Warren and Connie Salmini of Johnson City, N.Y.; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughters: Ethel McMillen and Frances Hanyon.
Gladys was proud to have worked for the Salvation Army, in Binghamton, before moving to Nicholson to raise her children, and where she was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Thank you to all her caregivers at The Gardens In Tunkhannock as well as the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.