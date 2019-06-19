Home

GLADYS KNISELEY Obituary
Gladys M. Kniseley, 75, of Springville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 11, 1944, in Iola, Pa., a daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Wilson) Kessler.

She graduated from Millville High School. She moved from Millville in the early 1980s to the Everett area and worked as a waitress at restaurants. Gladys was a former member of Millville Christian church.

Gladys is survived by three children: Terri Bryan and husband Dr. Joe Bryan of Florida, Tim Woolcock and wife Laurie of Springville, Denny Woolcock and wife Krista (Rice) of Falling Waters, W.Va.; five grandchildren: Dr. Joey, Matthew, Benjamin, Anecia, Rhiannon; sister: Helen Temple of Lairdsville; two brothers: Joe Kessler and wife Edith of Orangeville and Ken Kessler and wife Shirley of Danville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband Jack Kniseley, who passed away in October 2015, and 12 brothers and sisters.

A special thank you to Gracious Living Estates Personal for their loving care for the past two and a half years.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 20 at 4 p.m. at Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville, with Pastor Ryan Reigh of the Millville Christian Church officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Everett Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 19, 2019
