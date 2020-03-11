|
Mrs. Gladys M. Place, 91, formerly of Laceyville, passed away on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.
Gladys was born in Retta, on Oct. 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Guy and Nina Clapper McLaud.
Growing up in Retta, Gladys was a graduate of the Rush High School, with the class of 1947.
Learning to play the piano at a very early age, Gladys started playing piano for church services at the Retta Methodist Church, at age 13. Throughout the years, Gladys has played for many other churches, including Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, Saturday evening services; the Eatonville United Methodist Church, and the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, where she has been a member of for more than 54 years.
Early in her life, Gladys enjoyed giving piano lessons to many children, in her home in Retta, and later after moving to Laceyville.
On April 21, 1966, Gladys married Emry J. Place, and together they enjoyed 43 years of marriage, up until his passing on their anniversary, on April 21, 2009. For many years Emry and Gladys owned and operated Place's Family Department Store in Laceyville. Along with Emry's and Gladys's musical talents, they enjoyed many years with their good friends, Paul and Bunny Lyne, as the 'Sounds of Joy,' a quartet singing at many churches throughout New York and Pennsylvania, for many years.
Along with being a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church for more than 54 years, Gladys was also a member of the United Methodist Women, a member of the church choir, church pianist, and organist. Most of her spare time, Gladys spent many enjoyable years with her family, church and many friends.
Gladys is survived by her daughter and her husband, Kathleen and Donald Watkins of Tunkhannock; and her son and his wife, Nelson and Bobbie Hollett of Meshoppen; and her stepson and his wife, Richard and Charlotte Place of Transue. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Benjamin Segars, and Joseph and Lee Hollett; her six stepgrandchildren: Pamela Hanson, Robin, Ronald and Emry Place, and Lyle and Jesse Place; also six greatgrandchildren: Star Segars, Ali, Kristi, Maxwell, Natilee, and Julia Hollett; and several stepgreatgrandchildren. Also a special niece, Marilyn Taylor-Smolek of Frostproof, Fla.; and a special nephew, David Taylor of Montrose; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Gordon Hollett; her sister and her husband, Doris and Carl Taylor; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Place; her nephew, Carlton Taylor; her stepson, Ronald Place; and her stepdaughter, Beverly Andren.
Funeral services will be held at the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, on Friday, Mar. 13, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dolly Tarreto, of the church officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Laceyville.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Rd., Laceyville, PA 18623.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020