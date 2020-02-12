|
|
Glenn E. Denmon, 87, of Monroe Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife Arlene M. Vopleus.
Born in Beaumont on April 20, 1932, he was the son of the late Ervin and Florence Long Denmon.
He served his country as a medic in the United States Army from 1950 to 1960.
He worked for the Noxen Tannery for 10 years and with PennDOT for more than 20 years prior to his retirement and enjoyed spending his time camping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Sharon Mislevy and husband Jim, Sandra Talcott, Janet Rifenbery and husband Mert, and Janice Valvano and husband Kerry; stepdaughters: Linda Traver and husband Sylvester, and Debora Wagner and husband Jeff; grandchildren: Glenda Towers, Melissa Kuffa, Jason Mislevy, Kim MacMillan, Valerie Valvano, Cory Valvano, Denyelle Lobacz, Jack Traver, Melinda Williams, Tracy Alters, and Jessica Franko; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law Jeffrey Talcott.
Interment will be held privately in Orcutt Cemetery, Noxen, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020