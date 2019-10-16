|
|
Grace Vago, 97, of Tunkhannock, passed away peacefully Oct. 8, 2019, at Tyler Hospital with her daughters at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Vago who passed away on July 18, 2018.
Born in Mill City on Aug. 23, 1922, she was the daughter of Elmer and Helen Rogers Garey.
Grace is survived by her son John Vago and his wife Tami of Paradise, Calif.; daughters: Judy Sharp and husband Bryan, and Jeanne Wisnosky, both of Tunkhannock; grandson Cody Sharp of Davenport, Fla.; brothers: Elmer Garey of Florida and Victor Garey of Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Leroy, Charles and Richard; and sisters: Emily, Dorothy and Bertha.
She was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church. Grace was most known for her many years working at Fitzes Department Store. After retirement she enjoyed golfing, crafts and traveling with her husband. She was also a very special grandmother to her grandson Cody.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the compassionate care that Grace received from the Tyler ER and hospital staff. We would also like to thank the staff and residents of the Tunkhannock Methodist Manor for the loving care she received while she was a resident.
Per their wishes, a combined memorial service will be held for John and Grace at noon from the Harding Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Rev. Jon Buxton of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church officiating on Friday, Oct. 25. Interment will follow at the Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 447, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. For online condolences or direction visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019