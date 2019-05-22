Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville 459 Main St. PO Box 32 Laceyville , PA 18623 (570)-869-1232 Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory 'Greggor' C. Liddick Jr. was born on June 4, 1979 in Montrose, the son of Phyllis (Norton) and Terry Brown and Gregory Liddick Sr.



Greggor would not want to be defined by his addiction. He was so much more than that, Greggor was a kind, caring soul, a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and a wonderful friend. Greg was an artist, he loved drawing, tattooing, and listening to music. Greggor fought a long tough battle, but never fought it alone. He had an amazing support system. Greg was strong, but his demons were stronger. They took his life on May 15, 2019, when he died peacefully at home in Mehoopany, at the age of 39.



Greg was a member of Faith Alive Ministries and he attended Wyalusing Valley High School.



Greggor is survived by his mother, Phyllis Norton Brown and father who raised him, Terry Brown of Mehoopany; his siblings: Michael Liddick, Jonathan Brown (Lindsay), and Tonya Brown, all of Laceyville; his maternal grandfather, Phillip B. Norton of Silvara; his aunts and uncles: Allen and Kimberley Norton, Penni Pilch and Ronald Pilch, special aunt Cathy Johnson, Randy Johnson, Jennifer Norton, and Kimberly Norton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Greg was preceded in death by his father Gregory Liddick Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Louise Ann Norton; paternal grandparents Richard and Elsie Liddick and Kenneth and Anna Brown; and his uncle John Robert Norton.



Funeral services for Gregory will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Pastor Darlene Lewis of Faith Alive Ministries officiating. Interment will follow at the North Flat Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gregory's name to A Better Today, 126 Warren St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



We know now as a family he's finally found the peace that he could never find here on earth. His illness has been a lifelong battle and he's finally earned his wings. Rest in paradise, until we meet again. As he would say, "Hakuna Matata," which simply means no worries for the rest of your days.

Gregory 'Greggor' C. Liddick Jr. was born on June 4, 1979 in Montrose, the son of Phyllis (Norton) and Terry Brown and Gregory Liddick Sr.Greggor would not want to be defined by his addiction. He was so much more than that, Greggor was a kind, caring soul, a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson and a wonderful friend. Greg was an artist, he loved drawing, tattooing, and listening to music. Greggor fought a long tough battle, but never fought it alone. He had an amazing support system. Greg was strong, but his demons were stronger. They took his life on May 15, 2019, when he died peacefully at home in Mehoopany, at the age of 39.Greg was a member of Faith Alive Ministries and he attended Wyalusing Valley High School.Greggor is survived by his mother, Phyllis Norton Brown and father who raised him, Terry Brown of Mehoopany; his siblings: Michael Liddick, Jonathan Brown (Lindsay), and Tonya Brown, all of Laceyville; his maternal grandfather, Phillip B. Norton of Silvara; his aunts and uncles: Allen and Kimberley Norton, Penni Pilch and Ronald Pilch, special aunt Cathy Johnson, Randy Johnson, Jennifer Norton, and Kimberly Norton; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Greg was preceded in death by his father Gregory Liddick Sr.; his maternal grandmother, Louise Ann Norton; paternal grandparents Richard and Elsie Liddick and Kenneth and Anna Brown; and his uncle John Robert Norton.Funeral services for Gregory will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, with Pastor Darlene Lewis of Faith Alive Ministries officiating. Interment will follow at the North Flat Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gregory's name to A Better Today, 126 Warren St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.We know now as a family he's finally found the peace that he could never find here on earth. His illness has been a lifelong battle and he's finally earned his wings. Rest in paradise, until we meet again. As he would say, "Hakuna Matata," which simply means no worries for the rest of your days. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Wyoming County Examiner Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close