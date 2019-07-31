|
Haley Maree Lorenzen, 24, of Corbett, Ore., died Dec. 30, 2018.
Born on July 18, 1994, she is the daughter of Ralph Gene Lorenzen and Deanna Lee Hills Wall.
Haley enjoyed the outdoors from kayaking in her kayak, 'Ruby,' to snowboarding. She found happiness in running and loved being around children. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and it wasn't uncommon to open the door and see hundreds of paper snowflakes hanging everywhere, just like in her favorite movie 'Elf.' Haley was a light to everyone around her and always brought joy with her cheerful spirits.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Evan Lorenzen; and sister, Sara Hills; grandparents; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald LeRoy Wall; and cousin, Saiyan Hale Lee Simmons whom Haley is closely watching over.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation with Haley's family on Wednesday, July 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019