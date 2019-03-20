Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HAROLD LOCH



Mar. 12, 2019



Harold Arthur Loch, 78, of Springville, died Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center from complications following open-heart surgery. He was the husband of Nancy Pfeiffer Loch. They were married Aug. 15, 1970, and have been married 48 years.



Born March 13, 1940, in Scranton, son of the late William Edward Loch Sr. and Emma Caroline Racibor Loch, he was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Tunkhannock.



Surviving are a daughter Amy Loch and her husband James Yurack and their children: Hannah, Evan and Trevor Yurack, of Niceville, Fla.; and a son Stephen Loch and his husband James Scalzitti of Chicago, Ill. Also surviving are Harold's brother and sister-in-law: William and Lila Loch of Springville; nephew Alan Loch and his wife Julie, whose children are Brandon and Emma Loch of Nicholson; and nephew Randy Loch and his wife Jamie of Springville.



He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Willard and Hilda Loch of Springville.



Harold graduated from Elk Lake High School in 1958 attending his 60th reunion last year.



Harold was self-employed as a dairy farmer for 51 years beginning at age nine when his father died. Woodworking was his hobby. After retiring from farming, for 15 years he sold heirloom quality cradles, rocking horses, bookshelves, quilt racks and household items from the wood varieties he harvested and cured from his farm acreage, signing and dating each creation. He was a business man whose reputation was his credit and whose handshake sealed a verbal contract.



Harold always grew a large garden which fed his family and provided enough that he could share with his neighbors.



He served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as treasurer, elder and president of the congregation over the years of his life. He was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. His confirmation verse was Hebrews 10:23, "Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering, for he is faithful that promised." The essence of his character is demonstrated in a piece entitled 'A Farmer's Creed' which follows:



I believe a man's greatest possession is his dignity and that no calling bestows this more abundantly than farming.



I believe hard work and honest sweat are the building blocks of a person's character.



I believe that farming, despite its hardships and disappointments, is the most honest and honorable way a man can spend his days on this earth.



I believe farming nurtures the close family ties that make a life rich in ways money can't buy.



I believe my children are learning values that will last a lifetime and can be learned in no other way.



I believe farming provides education for life and that no other occupation teaches so much about birth, growth and maturity in such a variety of ways.



I believe many of the best things in life are indeed free: the splendor of a sunrise, the rapture of wide open spaces, and the exhilarating sight of your land greening each spring.



I believe true happiness comes from watching your crops ripen in the field, your children grow tall in the sun, and your whole family feel the pride that springs from their shared experience.



I believe that by my toil I am giving more to the world than I am taking from it, an honor that does not come to all men.



I believe my life will be measured ultimately by what I have done for my fellow man, and by this standard I fear no judgment.



I believe when a man grows old and sums up his days, he should be able to stand tall and feel pride in the life he's lived.



I believe in farming because it makes this all possible.



The funeral was Monday morning, March 18, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, located on U.S. Route 6, Tunkhannock, with Rev. Kim Bode officiating.



Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5672 SR 6 W, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

