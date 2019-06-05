Harold F. Brewer, 61, of Meshoppen, passed away Monday afternoon, May 27, 2019, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.



Harold was born on Jan. 26, 1958, in Sayre, son of late George (d. Jan. 28, 1999) and Eva Banks Brewer (d. March 19, 2010).



He attended Elk Lake High School.



He was owner and operator of Harold Brewer's Machine Shop. He was an excellent mechanic and dedicated his life to working. He could tear any tractor apart, make any part he needed, and put it back together better than new. Harold was always willing to help everyone and anyone. He enjoyed putting puzzles together. He took great pleasure in having coffee every day with his brother Glenn and the countless phone conversations he had with his sisters Lela and Louise.



Harold is survived by his daughter Heather Brewer and her husband Wade Kelley of Montrose; his son Devin Brewer and his significant other Michelle of Dimmock; his granddaughters: Katlyn Brewer and Peyton Kelley, both of Montrose; his siblings: Glen Brewer of Russell Hill, Lela Strittmatter and her husband Larry of Centreville, Md., and Louise Jense of Provo, Utah; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Beverly Brewer and nephew Brock Brewer.



A funeral service for Harold was held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 6206 Route 6, Meshoppen, with Rev. Gary Myers of the Meshoppen Biblical Baptist Church officiating. Interment followed at the Jersey Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's name to the Colon Cancer Foundation, Attn: Honor/Memorial Gifts, 10 Midland Ave., Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573 or on their website at www.coloncancerfoundation.org.



Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary