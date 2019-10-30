|
|
Harold Frank Jennings passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 24, 2019, at his family farm outside of Meshoppen, the same property where he was born nearly 91 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Iona, his sister Alice, and his granddaughter Caroline.
Harold is survived by his best friend and wife of 70 years, Ruth 'Marge' Marjorie; their four children: Paul (Joyce) Jennings of Montrose, Bonnie (Kevin) Parfitt of State College, Merry (Tony) McKeon of Meshoppen, and David (Mimi) Jennings of Meshoppen; as well as 21 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren: Jennifer (Tim), Melissa (Jon), Leigh Ann (Jeff), Mark, Elizabeth (Justin), Paul (Nicole), Lee, Katie (Matt), Abbey, Carley (Bill), Max (Kaitlin), Corey, Chris, Aaron (Allison), Emily, Kim, Charlie, Avalynne, Ethan, Evie, and Conner. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Born Dec. 9, 1928, Harold grew up a hard-working and proud country boy on the Jennings' dairy farm along the Meshoppen Creek.
As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts and Future Farmers of America, through which he was honored to participate in the FFA National Band Concert in Kansas City, Mo. Harold attended Meshoppen High School, where he graduated valedictorian in 1946. It was there that he met a beautiful young woman, who upon first seeing, Harold confidently told his friends, "that's the girl I'm going to marry." And he did – Harold and Marge wed March 12, 1949, at the Meshoppen Methodist Church.
Harold attended the New York State Agricultural and Technical Institute at Delhi, where he studied agronomy. He remained active in the agriculture community throughout his life, frequently attending farm-related activities through Penn State and other agricultural organizations. At age 25, when his father Jay was killed in a tragic roadside accident, Harold was called upon to take over the family farm. He became the fifth generation of Jennings to operate what is now formally recognized as a Pennsylvania Century Farm. While farming, Harold also worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, through which he helped and mentored farmers in developing new and innovative land management practices.
Harold began a career at the Meshoppen Post Office in 1957 and earned a promotion to Postmaster in 1971. The following year he received a Superior Accomplishment Award from the U.S. Post Office Department for rescuing mail from the devastating forces of Hurricane Agnes. Harold frequently told people that being Postmaster was the best job because he got to serve the people of his hometown. Harold retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1988 at which time he and Marge began to enjoy winter vacations in their second home: a red pickup truck and camper that toured campgrounds, state parks, and beaches between Pennsylvania and Florida. Harold also continued to serve his hometown through the 1990s via his role as Meshoppen Township secretary.
In the early 1960s, Harold and Marge received news that they were the only individuals in Pennsylvania to receive a special grant intended to increase the number of privately owned recreational facilities in the United States. That milestone began the conversion of the family farm into what is known as Slumber Valley Campground. Over the following decades, Harold and Marge met and welcomed many visitors into the Slumber Valley Family, many of whom become lifelong friends.
Harold's appreciation for wildlife and nature was visible throughout his entire life. He was an avid arborist and enjoyed selecting and planting trees that to this day can be spotted across the Slumber Valley landscape. Harold enjoyed fishing at the two Slumber Valley ponds and regularly "checked" the water levels of the Meshoppen Creek and its beautiful waterfalls. Harold also loved animals and was always surrounded by a canine companion, most recently his miniature dachshund, Dusty. Known for his special sense of humor, Harold spent years telling his grandchildren tales of "Wamps" and "Scrigeamascroos" – two mythical creatures that allegedly crawl out of ponds and protect the Slumber Valley grounds at night.
While he will be greatly missed by many, Harold set a wonderful example of how to live a happy life to the fullest. His kindness, wisdom, generosity, and love will continue to live on through those who knew him as a husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend.
A Celebration of Harold's Life will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. from the Meshoppen United Methodist Church with Pastor Peter Fox officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Harold's family asks that memorial contributions be made to NOIZ, a non-profit organization that supports youth in Meshoppen. Checks may be sent c/o People's Security Bank, P.O. Box 129, Meshoppen, PA 18630. Additionally, those who would like to help remember Harold are invited to carry on his legacy by planting a tree every spring.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 8206 Route 6, Meshoppen. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019