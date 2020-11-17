Home

Harold Judson May, 100, of Tunkhannock, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown, Md.

Born Aug. 27, 1920, in Tunkhannock, he was the son of the late John and Elsie (Kintner) May. He was the devoted husband of the late Christine (Ridgeway) May.

Harold was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II. He was a member of the Tunkhannock VFW, Volunteer Fire Company, and United Methodist Church. Harold enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, antiquing, and traveling. He and his late wife Chris traveled to all 50 states and, in their retirement, spent the winter months in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Surviving are his daughters: Debbie May Suter (William) of Taneytown, Md., and Dorsey May Daeschner of Lutherville, Md.; daughter-in-law, Judi May of Texas; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife Chris, he was predeceased by his son, Dale May; a daughter, Donna May Stillwell; and his sister, Thelma May Gates.

A graveside inurnment will be held at a later time in Tunkhannock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, 4 Church St, Tunkhannock, PA 18657, or to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.


