Harold (Hal) William Jerauld, a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend was born July 23, 1954, to Vern and Betty Jerauld, and passed away suddenly, March 25, 2020.
Hal, a 1973 graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School, held many jobs in his life but his most loved job was owning and working the feed mill and his many loyal customers.
Hal married Shawn Taylor Aug. 25, 1979. They were blessed with two sons: William Bly and Joseph Clayton. Hal loved being a father and grandfather, his tractors and his farm. He especially enjoyed his times horseback riding through the Endless Mountains. He will be dearly missed.
Hal is survived by his wife Shawn; sons: Bly (Cassidy) and Joe; grandchildren: Lucas, Tucker, Lauren and Adam. He was also survived by his siblings: Jim, Keith, Dick and Gina; and many loving friends who were his family. He was the greatest man who was loved by many.
Memorial services to be held at a later date due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Equines for Freedom, P.O. Box 53 Factoryville PA 18419.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020