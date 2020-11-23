Home

Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
HAZEL KING Obituary

Hazel G. King, of Tunkhannock and formerly of Honesdale and Tidioute, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. She had been a resident of the Methodist Manor for the past two years.

She was born May 8, 1925, in Honesdale, the daughter of the late Levine H. and Mabel Blake Grimm.

She is survived by her children: Edward King of Tunkhannock, and Susan (Michael) Pisa of Cortland, N.Y.; grandchildren: Jennifer (Johnathon) Holder of Albrightsville, Rachel (Matthew) Dewey of Boston, Mass., and Brenda King of Nicholson; great grandchildren: Riley, Sarah, Alexis, and Johnathon Holder and Connor Dewey; two brothers: Carl Grimm of Honesdale, and Charles (Dorothy) Grimm of Waymart.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Bernard King and an infant son George.

She was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and will especially be remembered by others for her dedicated volunteer service at The Gardens.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, PO Box 447, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. To honor Hazel, check on your neighbor, call someone who may be lonely, and feel gratitude for all you have been given. She will live on in every kind deed that is shared.

- ADVERTISEMENT -