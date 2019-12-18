|
|
Helen Franko Getek of Falls died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Mercy Center in Dallas.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Falls Township, daughter of the late John and Ann Dempsky Franko.
After raising her family, she worked for several years for Topps Manufacturing in Duryea. She attended the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock and for numerous years worked at the Walmart Store in Tunkhannock.
She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Joseph Getek; and brothers John and David Franko.
Surviving is a son, Anthony 'Tony' and Kathy Getek of Tunkhannock; daughters: Rose and Robert Brown of Falls, Joan and Brian Deeken of Cleveland, N.Y., Patricia and Dennis Watkins of Statesville, N.C., and Zita and Paul Fisk of Tunkhannock; brother David Franko of West Pittston; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday morning from the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock. Interment in Pieta Cemetery Tunkhannock.
Family received friends at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Co., Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 18, 2019