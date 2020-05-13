|
Helen Oakley, 95, of Nicholson, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock.
Born in Lathrop Township, Susquehanna County, she is the daughter of the late Arthur Johnson and Bessie Squires.
Prior to retiring, she worked at Bendix-Allied Signal in South Montrose. She was a member of the Union Grange #152 for 82 years.
Helen loved baking and was known for her cinnamon buns. She spent Sunday mornings with her late sister, Peggy Farnham, where she could catch up on the news with her niece and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her great great grandchildren, and where would Wayne be without her telling him what to do for SCCD.
Helen is survived by three sons: Wayne and wife, Debbie; Ricky and wife, Karen; and Ivan Jr.; one daughter, Kathy Aldrich; 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by a son, Tracy; two sisters, Peggy Farnham and Ila Tague; and two grandsons, Kristopher Oakley and Rickey Oakley Jr.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 13, 2020