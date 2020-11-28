|
Helen T. Ponganis 96, of Centermoreland, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at the Mercy Center, Dallas.
Born in Kingston on Oct. 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Cyprian and Petroella Sepawicz Ponganis.
She was retired from Allied-Bendex, Montrose, for more than 20 years.
Helen lived with her sister Frances and Raymond J. 'Pop' Mociun for most of her life.
She enjoyed crafting and playing bingo. Helen had a love for cats.
Helen was a member of the Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Company.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Edward, John, Edmond, and infant Joseph; sisters: Frances Mociun, Ann Novinski, and Blanche Novinski.
Family and friends are invited to attend Helen's Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. from the St. Frances Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Rd., Wyoming to be celebrated by Rev. James J. Paisley, pastor. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Wednesday.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Company, 1618 Demunds Rd., Tunkhannock, PA 18612.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.