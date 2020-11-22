Home

Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
Irene Belle Baker, 99, of Factoryville, died Friday morning Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. Her husband, the late Willard H. Baker, died Dec. 18, 2005.

She was born in Factoryville on Oct. 20, 1921, the daughter of the late A. Ray and Anna Treible Corby.

Irene was a member of the Factoryville United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and Grange . She had extreme pride in helping her husband run Willard H. Baker Funeral Home in Factoryville from 1950 to 1970.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband; daughter Carolyn Eggleston; and granddaughter in-law Jeanne Eggleston.

She is survived by a granddaughter Kimberly and husband George Duffy; grandson William Eggleston; four great grandchildren: Clarissa and Ryan Eggleston and Samantha and George W. Duffy.

The funeral was Tuesday at noon at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with services by the Pastor Jean Blackie of the Factoryville United Methodist Church. Interment at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Factoryville United Methodist Church or to the Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance Fund. To send an on-line condolence please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com


