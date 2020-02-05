|
Irene F. Masco, 90, of Lake Winola, went to her place in heaven on Jan. 29, 2020, at Allied Hospice in Scranton.
Irene was born in Forest Township to the late Beatrice (Muir) and Harold Fenton on Dec. 23, 1929.
She went to Johnson Technical Institute, graduating in 1947. She attended Pace University, New York City, 1978-82.
She worked for Western Electric in Kearney, N.J., until its closing in 1978, ATT Legal Department, New York City, 1978 until retiring in 1986.
While in retirement, she continued to work at her favorite past time of helping others through volunteering. Working with Falls Lions, Lake Winola Lionesses, Lake Winola Fire Women's Auxiliary, Lake Winola Methodist Woman's group, Wyoming County Democratic Women, Red Cross and numerous other local and national charities. In retirement she held key positions on boards including the Bridge for Opportunity insuring affordable housing for seniors.
Irene is survived by her sons: Allan F. Hueg (Madelyn) of Hudson, Fla., Bruce W. Hueg (Jennifer) of Secane, and Eric C. Hueg (Cindy) of Lake Winola; stepdaughter Donna Flaherty of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; sisters: Donna DeMarrist So, San Francisco, Calif., Carole Miller, Rural Retreat, Va., and Kay (Ken) Jaruszewski, Stroudsburg; grandchildren: Michael, Lisa, Jason, Ashley, Ashley, Corey, and Scott; and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vincent J. Masco (1997), son-in-law Michael Vinitsky (2008), and daughter Bonnie Jean Hueg (2015).
Family and friends were invited to attend Irene's funeral service, which was Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, from the Lake Winola United Methodist Church, Maple Drive, Dalton, PA 18414, with Pastor Nicholas McMichael presiding. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to: District 14-H Lions Clubs, 710 Atheron St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411-1902.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020