Irene G. Transue, 98, of Beaumont, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital surrounded by her daughter, Dianne and granddaughter, Charlene who she considered her personal nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Transue Jr.
Born in Springfield, Mass. on March 12, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Anna Whispel Fish and Christopher George, stepdaughter of Oscar Fish.
Irene and her family lived through the Great Depression and adopted her parents' philosophy that they would live through it and needed to adjust. This led to her developing a "roll with the punches" and "never give up hope" attitude.
She was a member, Lay Speaker, and financial secretary of the Kunkle United Methodist Church and a life member of Dallas Eastern Star 396 where she served as Worthy Matron twice. She also served as the secretary for Noxen and Alderson United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life she worked and volunteered as a secretary for multiple organizations and enjoyed careers in Dallas, California, and Washington, D.C. Some of her many other accomplishments are: 26-year-volunteer at Meadows Nursing Home, 2002 Rose Brader Award, a Business Administrative degree from the College of Misericordia at age 63, as well as a successful startup of the College's Credit Union.
Irene loved working on her stamp collection with her great granddaughter Alicia.
Irene is survived by daughter, Dianne Corby and husband David, Beaumont; son, Russell Transue III, Scranton; step sisters: Esther Pardoe (108) and Bernice Fish (101); grandchildren: Charlene, Russell, David, Patricia, Heidi, Jeannie, Christopher, John, Melanie, and Samuel; 17 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by step brother, Donald Fish and step sister, Louella Rae.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Star Hill Personal Care Home, Beaumont, Wilkes-Barre General CVICU team, and a special thank you to her great-grandson Anthony for coordinating multiple transports with Kunkle Ambulance.
Family and friends are invited to attend Irene's funeral service which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 with Pastor Joel Byer presiding. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 pm with an Eastern Star Service beginning at 6:30.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to the Kunkle Fire Company, 3943 PA-309, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020