Apr. 2, 2019



Iris Marlene Wood, 87, of Montrose, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



She was born on Oct. 31, 1931, in Jessup Township, to the late Ira B. 'Pete' and Frances E. (Greene) Ainey.



She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene E. Wood.



Marlene is survived by her daughter, Patricia L. Stoddard of Montrose; four grandchildren: Pamela K. (James) Will of Somerset, Ronald L. (Kandi) Gleason Jr. of Tunkhannock, Fran E. (Sean) Miller of Binghamton, N.Y., and Eugene P. Bailey of Binghamton, N.Y.; one great granddaughter, Robia M. Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also predeceased by her daughter, Leslie Bailey; three sisters; and one brother.



Marlene worked for and retired after 43 years from the Bendix Corp. in South Montrose. Iris was an accomplished pianist and organist and had played the organ in the South Montrose Community Church when she was a young lady. She loved to read, attend to her flower gardens, work on picture puzzles and knit. When she was younger she loved to ice skate. She enjoyed her happy hour before dinner and caring for her pets.



Private services will be held at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.

