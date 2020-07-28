|
A memorial service for Ivan Richard Raught will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the South New Milford Baptist Church, 2967 Harford Rd, New Milford.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m.
A private interment will take place at Mt. View Cemetery, Brooklyn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ivan and Barbara Raught Memorial Scholarship Fund, Summit Christian Academy, 660 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 or by visiting https://scapatriots.com/raught-scholarship/.