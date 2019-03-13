Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Myers. View Sign

JACK MYERS



Mar. 1, 2019



Jack Myers, 73, of Forkston, died March 1, 2019, at his residence. Born in Montgomery County on Oct. 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Jack Lawrence and Ethel Abbot Myers.



Jack is survived by a son, Jack Benjamin Myers; two daughters: Rebecca Myers and husband Troy Juliar; and Melissa Paul and husband Stephen; sister: Donna Booz and husband Wayne; four grandchildren: Ava Dorothea, Nathan Paul, Madeline Rose Mondschein, and Henri Arden Juliar; nephews: Damon Booz and wife Heidi; and Seth Booz and wife Janet; niece: Rachel Booz and husband Aidan.



He was preceded in death by his nephew, Brandon Booz and wife Theresa.



Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



