Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
JACK OAKLEY
JACK OAKLEY


1930 - 2020
JACK OAKLEY Obituary

Jack Oakley, 90, of Springville, passed away peacefully at home; in the house he was born in; on Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020.

He was born on July 5, 1930, to the late Luther S. and Ila (Sutton) Oakley. His wife of 63 years, Mae (Pratt) Oakley, survives.

Also surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Cindy Oakley; daughter, Paula Mack; two grandchildren: Kristen (Cory) Rowe, Kyle (Kavina) Oakley; three great grandchildren: Kiera Oakley, Emmett and Nora Rowe; several nieces and nephews.

Jack graduated from Springville High School, and served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Gardner-Warner Post # 154. Jack worked construction/carpentry his entire life, he was a 'Jack' of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, casinos and dancing with Mae, both round and square dancing. Jack was always at ease around people, he had a wonderful sense of humor and was a bit of a practical joker.

Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment will be in the Strickland Hill Cemetery. Donations in Jacks' memory can be made to the Strickland Hill Cemetery, c/o Cindy Holdridge, 105 Chemung St., Sayre, PA 18840.


