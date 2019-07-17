|
James Louis Barber, 61, of Factoryville, died unexpectedly on July 3, 2019, at his home.
Born in Meshoppen on Feb. 28, 1958, he was preceded in death by his father Harry S. Barber and is survived by his mother Jessie L. (Shiffer)Barber.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by son Dennis Barber and wife Andrea of California; daughter Christine Barber of Meshoppen; brothers: Harry, David, Robert, and Terry, all of Tunkhannock; sisters: Donna Sherwood and Janette Barber; and four grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's celebration of life service, which will be held on July 18 at 10 a.m. from the Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019