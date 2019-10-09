Home

Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
(570) 869-1232
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville
459 Main St.
Laceyville, PA 18623
James E. Owen


1946 - 2019
James E. Owen Obituary
James E. Owen, 73, of Towanda, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Memorial Hospital in Towanda.
James was born in Sayre on July 15, 1946, the son of the late A. Floyd and Nellie M. Dickinson Owen.
Growing up in the Silvara, Spring Hill area of Laceyville, he attended Wyalusing High School.
For many years, Jim was employed at Brungess Mill in Montrose, Whipple's Lumber of Laceyville, PennDOT in Towanda, and at Staff Management at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany.
In his spare time he enjoyed running the roads throughout Wyoming, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. Jim also enjoyed fishing, and going to yard sales, watching TV, and when he was able to, go on long walks. James loved nature, and made many comments about the sky, woods, the weather, wildlife, and the changing of the seasons. James loved being surrounded by his family, and his whole world evolved around his son Andy.
Surviving is his son Andy Owen of Towanda; his sister and her husband, Linda and Richard Voda of Laceyville; and his brother and his wife, Daryle 'Woody' and Carol Owen of Laceyville; and several nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his step-children: Brad Carey of Laceyville, Brandon Carey, of Towanda, Jesse Carey of Ridgebury, and Douglas Carey of Laceyville.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers: Charles Owen, Harold Owen, John Owen, Paul Owen, Francis Owen, LaVerne Owen and Harry Owen; and his four sisters: Helen Proof, Selma Owen, Shirley Owen and Beverly Sechrist.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at noon at the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Laceyville, with Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue Community Church officiating.
Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Transue Community Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15, 2019
