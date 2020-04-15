|
James M. Hallock, 71, of Nicholson, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton.
His wife is Rita Cron Hallock and they would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in October.
Born in Meshoppen, he is the son of the late John and Norma Thompson Hallock. He was formerly employed as a technician at the Bendix Corp. in South Montrose.
James was a Marine veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal with 1 Star, Combat Action ribbon, Vietnam Campaign medal with device, Rifle Marksman badge, RVN Cross of Gallantry with Palm & Frame, and the Purple Heart.
He also was a member of the Black Walnut American Legion Post 510 and the NRA. He loved the Yankees, the NY Jets, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved dog, Jeter.
James is also survived by three daughters: Jamie, Jennifer, and Jodie Hallock; two sisters: Joanne Jerald and Bonnie Hallock; three grandchildren: Brooke Leiser, and Hailee and Travis Jennings; and two great grandchildren: Carter and Dawson Ide.
He was predeceased by a son, Jessie Hallock in 2006, and two brothers, Larry and Dennis.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be held in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020