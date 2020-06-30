|
|
James T. Nally Jr., 54, died Friday, June 25, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Plains.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of James T. Nally Sr., of Tunkhannock, and the late Dorothy Collins Nally.
James is preceded in death by his Son James T. III.
He is survived by his daughters: Latisha Nally, of Montrose, and Sarah Nally, of Factoryville; brother, Joseph Nally, of Dalton; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service which will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 2 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service on Thursday.
Those of you who may wish to attend Jim's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a livestreamed service at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 2, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under James T. Nally's tribute page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, restrictions have been put in place by the CDC and the Pa. Department of Health so we will be limiting the number of guests to 40 people at one time in the funeral home.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020