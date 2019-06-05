Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SICKLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES SICKLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES SICKLER Obituary
James (Jim) Arron Sickler, 63, of Dallas, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in a motorcycle accident.

Born in Centermoreland on Oct. 24, 1955, he was the son of late Giles and Gladys Dailey Sickler.

James was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing, but his true passion was woodworking. He loved to make items that were truly unique for the people he loved.

He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend who was always ready to help his family and friends. And he will be missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Sickler Henderson and her husband Chase of Tunkhannock; son Eric Sickler of Noxen; sister Phyllis Proctor and her husband Thomas of Tunkhannock; sister Betty Whispell and her husband Richard of Vernon; brother Glenn Sickler of Larksville; former wife Marion (Missy) Sickler of Tunkhannock; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Donna and Renee Vrhel.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now