James (Jim) Arron Sickler, 63, of Dallas, died Monday, May 27, 2019, in a motorcycle accident.



Born in Centermoreland on Oct. 24, 1955, he was the son of late Giles and Gladys Dailey Sickler.



James was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting and fishing, but his true passion was woodworking. He loved to make items that were truly unique for the people he loved.



He was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend who was always ready to help his family and friends. And he will be missed by all.



He is survived by his daughter Melissa Sickler Henderson and her husband Chase of Tunkhannock; son Eric Sickler of Noxen; sister Phyllis Proctor and her husband Thomas of Tunkhannock; sister Betty Whispell and her husband Richard of Vernon; brother Glenn Sickler of Larksville; former wife Marion (Missy) Sickler of Tunkhannock; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Donna and Renee Vrhel.



Funeral services will be held privately.



Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary