James Slamon, 67, of Tunkhannock, died July 16, 2019, in a float plane crash while on fishing trip in Labrador, Canada.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 16, 1952, he was the son of Dorothy Slamon and the late James Slamon.
James (Jim) was a 1970 graduate of Meyers High School, 1974 graduate of Bloomsburg University, and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1978 with an M.B.A.
He worked for more than 30 years at United States Cold Storage in New Jersey where he served as chief financial officer, retiring in 2015, at which time he moved to Tunkhannock. Since retirement he has been active in the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church and the local food pantry. Additionally, Jim supported the Bloomsburg University Foundation, where he served on the Board of Directors as treasurer.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed traveling to hunt and fish.
In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his sister Janie Slamon and brother-in-law Bruce Luff of Emmaus; nephews: Samuel and Thomas Luff; and niece Beth Luff.
He was predeceased by his sister Nancy.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church or to the YMCA of the Pines, where donations can be mailed to the attention of Suzette Belz at YMCA of the Pines, 1303 Stoke Rd., Medford, NJ 08055 and indicate on the memo line in memory of Jim Slamon.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 31, 2019