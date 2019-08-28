|
Janet Kennedy Love, 85, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019.
Born in Tunkhannock on March 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Marcy and Paul Kennedy.
She was a 1952 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was a member of the Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church.
Janet is survived by her brother Thomas Kennedy of Shavertown; sisters: Barbara Sickler of Dallas and Debbie Hoyt of Shickshinny; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janet's funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 25, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, presided by Pastor Leslie Bullock. Interment was in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 28, 2019