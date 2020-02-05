|
|
Jean Lucille Hobbs Dendler, 104, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at the Gardens of Tunkhannock.
She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on May 20, 1915, daughter of the late Leon and Blance Ayers.
At the age of 5, she moved to Mehoopany and attended Mehoopany School, graduating from Scranton High School.
Jean worked in the garment industry and prior to retirement was forelady at Bocar Manufacturing. She was a long-time member of the Forkston United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed helping with the turkey dinners and the Forkston Community Club. She was an avid card player, loved playing cribbage, backgammon, and dominoes, but did not like losing! She also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her son, Allan B. Hobbs and wife Carol; daughter-in-law, Shirley Hobbs; 10 grandchildren: Sherry, Charlene, Kevin, Sue Ellen, Neal, Laurean, Michawl, Tricia, Susan, and Linda; sister, Lois Vaughn; great and great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one special great-nephew, Kenneth Layaou, who visited her faithfully.
She was predeceased by her husbands: Charles A. Hobbs and Floyd Dendler; sons: Charles E. Hobbs and Richard N. Hobbs; daughter-in-law Patricia Hobbs; infant grandson, Charles Hobbs; grandson, Steven Hobbs; sisters: Helen Edwards and Dorothy Zorzi; and brothers: Kenneth Ayers and James Ayers.
The family would like to thank the staff at the United Methodist Homes, Tunkhannock, who cared for her for 16 years and the staff of Evergreen Wing at The Gardens who cared for her the last four and a half years and also Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Jean's funeral service was held on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Rick Womer presiding. Interment was in Carney Flats Cemetery.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Forkston United Methodist Church, 203 Main St., Forkston, PA 18629, or Hospice of The Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020