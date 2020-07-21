|
|
Jean Wood, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Jean was born on April 30, 1935 in Washington Township, and she was the daughter of the late former Florice Kile and Raymond Hobbs.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband Howard Wood, sister Joanne Hobbs, and son Ronald Titus Jr.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Jane Burgess and husband Dave of Tunkhannock, Wendy Titus and wife Gilda of Tunkhannock, and Louanne Chandeck and husband Abraham of Washington; sisters: Joanne Simonds and husband Norm of Bainbridge, and Raelee Pletz and husband Dale of Lancaster; brothers: Leslie Hobbs of Coreyville, and William Hobbs and wife Sue of New Jersey; as well as her stepson Stan Wood of Montrose; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean was a graduate of the Tunkhannock High School. She was known for her card playing and could often be found reading, listening to country music, or spending time with her loving family.
A memorial service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family at the Union Cemetery in Springville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at .
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.aplitwinfuneral
homes.com.