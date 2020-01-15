Home

Harding-Litwin Funeral Home
123 West Tioga
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
(570) 836-2294
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Resources
JEAN YABLONSKI Obituary
Jean Yablonski, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock. Jean was married to the late Bernard A. Yablonski, who passed away in 2004.

She was born in Luzerne on June 20, 1934, and she was the daughter of the late Walter Konopke and Stella Pickarski Konopke.

Jean attended Luzerne High School and was a member of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. Jean enjoyed stitching, crocheting, gardening, and especially cooking and baking.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean is preceded in death by a brother Steve Konopke.

She is survived by sons: John B. and wife Linda Yablonski of Tunkhannock, and David and wife Debra Yablonski of Bloomsburg; daughter Diane and husband Richard Parduski of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: John and wife Kaaron, Jason and wife Heather, Josh and wife Kaitlin, Tim, Briana, Jennifer and husband Nathan, Richard, and Michael; great grandchildren: Caleb, Olivia and Jase; many nieces and nephews; brother Walter and wife Marlene of Noxen; sisters: Marcella and Florence Konopke of Dallas; and sister in-law Patricia Konopke of Luzerne.

A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment followed at the Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing was held at the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Monday evening, Jan. 13.

For online condolences or directions, visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 15, 2020
