"You are God's temple and the spirit of God is living within you."
Jennifer L. Hibbard, 43, of Springville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness and surrounded by her family on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Geisinger CMC in Scranton.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1976, in Tunkhannock to Marjorie A. (Barnes) Shuman, Springville, and the late Allen C. Hibbard.
Also surviving are her maternal grandmother, Arlene Atwell; step-paternal grandmother, Marie Hibbard; sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Justin Garner, Montrose; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Amber Hibbard, Johnson City, N.Y.; four nieces: Macy, Jolene, and Hazel Garner, and Aubrey Hibbard; aunts and uncles: Susan and Dennis Hibbard, Carolyn and John Usher, uncle Douglas Barnes, and aunt Myna Lee Hibbard; step-mother, Jenny Hibbard; and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Van Dyke; paternal grandfather, Carl Hibbard; and maternal grandfather, Carl Barnes.
Jenny liked Christmas music and just about anything else to do with Christmas. She also liked watching her TV game shows. She always had a smile on her face for anyone who came to visit. Jenny was a happy little girl.
The family will hold a private family gathering at their convenience. Jenny will be laid to rest in Jersey Hill Cemetery, Auburn Twp.
Donations in memory of Jennifer can be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020