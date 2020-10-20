|
Jerome P. Lashley, of Centreville, Va. passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 16, 1985, in Fairfax, Va., the son of Gerald and Ann Marie Dobrosielski Lashley of Centreville, Va.
Jerome was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Ted and Alice Dobrosielski; his paternal grandparents: Benjamin and Agnes Lashley; and his aunt, Rose Marie Dobrosielski, and uncle, John Peltier.
Besides his parents he is survived by his aunts and uncles: David and Vivian Dobrosielski of Hudson, N.Y., Joan and Gordon Dickey of Newbury, N.H., Catherine Peltier of Fairfax, Va., and Gloria 'Yasmin' Lashley of Parma Heights, Ohio; as well as many cousins.
Jerome was a student of life who believed that you can learn from anything and anyone.
Family meant very much to him. Jerome enjoyed cooking, reading, and walks around his neighborhood to stay fit and find inspiration to write his next book.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. from St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Meshoppen with Father Peter Tran of the church officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Bonaventure's Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, on Wednesday, Oct.21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.