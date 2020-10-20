Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon Funeral Home - Meshoppen, PA - Meshoppen
8206 SR 6 (Main St.)
Meshoppen, PA 18630
(570) 833-5637
Resources
More Obituaries for JEROME LASHLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROME LASHLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEROME LASHLEY Obituary

Jerome P. Lashley, of Centreville, Va. passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on March 16, 1985, in Fairfax, Va., the son of Gerald and Ann Marie Dobrosielski Lashley of Centreville, Va.

Jerome was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Ted and Alice Dobrosielski; his paternal grandparents: Benjamin and Agnes Lashley; and his aunt, Rose Marie Dobrosielski, and uncle, John Peltier.

Besides his parents he is survived by his aunts and uncles: David and Vivian Dobrosielski of Hudson, N.Y., Joan and Gordon Dickey of Newbury, N.H., Catherine Peltier of Fairfax, Va., and Gloria 'Yasmin' Lashley of Parma Heights, Ohio; as well as many cousins.

Jerome was a student of life who believed that you can learn from anything and anyone.

Family meant very much to him. Jerome enjoyed cooking, reading, and walks around his neighborhood to stay fit and find inspiration to write his next book.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. from St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Meshoppen with Father Peter Tran of the church officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Bonaventure's Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 8206 SR 6, Meshoppen, on Wednesday, Oct.21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEROME's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -