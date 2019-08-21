|
|
Joan Louise Augustine, 85, passed away Aug. 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Benjamin Augustine.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Cook.
Joan devoted her life to her family and friends. She always sought to bring sunshine into other people's lives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Darlene Augustine-Dear and husband Stephen of Rochester, N.Y.; grand-daughter, Rebecca Dear; sisters: Pearl Ravatt of Knoxville, Tenn., Irene Paglione of Columbus, N.J., Arlene Dobrosielski and husband Richard of Pinehurst, N.C., Carol Koenig and husband Ed of Phoenixville, Barbara Strunk of Tunkannock; brother Harry Cook of Dear Park, N.Y.; sisters-in-law: Grace Augustine of Old Forge, Theresa Cook of Columbus, N.J., and Joan Cook of Bordentown, N.J.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Joan was preceded in death by brothers: Robert, Jerome, and Richard Cook; sister, Thelma Kunz; brothers-in-law, Fred, John, and Louis Augustine, Robert Ravatt, Carl Paglione, and James Strunk; and sisters-in-law: Rose Cappucci, Theresa Aulisio, and Margaret Augustine.
The family wishes to thank her long-time aide, Lisa Sylver-Talevski and the staff of Lifetime Care, Home Health Care and Hospice for their care of Joan.
Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's celebration of life service which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Lynn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019