Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed service at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneral home.com
Joan Louise Corker, 78, of Perryville, Md., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband Willard Corker Jr. in 1984.

Born in Scranton on Nov. 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Laura Cowher Tompkins.

She is survived by her sons: Willard Corker III, Jeffrey Corker, Dean Corker and wife Jeannie, and Dale Corker and wife Stephanie; daughters: Charlene Trochak and husband Edward, and Dawn Cortright and husband John; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Chris Cower and Archie Tompkins Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

A viewing will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Those of you who may wish to attend Joan's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a live-streamed service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Joan L. Corker's tribute page.


