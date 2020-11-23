|
Joan Sarah Davis (nee Griffiths), 88, of Tunkhannock, was received into God's care on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born in Scranton, on July 24, 1932, daughter of the late Thomas and Ann (nee Jones) Griffiths. Her family later relocated to Newark, N.J., where Joan spent most of her life until returning to Pennsylvania in 2006.
Joan knew at an early age her calling was a career in nursing. Graduating in 1953 from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was grateful for the Methodist Church scholarship that enabled her to attend.
Joan would later continue her education at Essex County College and Rutgers University. Her nursing career spanned 57 years, including 35 years as a nursing supervisor. Her last position was as a nurse for medically fragile children, retiring from full-time work at 76 years old.
Joan was a woman of deep faith. When she said she was putting you "into her prayer box," you could be assured of her prayers. She was an active church member throughout her life, serving as a deacon, Sunday school and Bible school teacher, youth leader, church correspondence secretary and choir member. Her children lovingly recall her watchful gaze from the choir loft and the "look" which would be directed at any child who misbehaved during Sunday services.
Music played a significant role in her life. In addition to her choir participation, Joan was a proud member of the New Jersey Oratorio Society and Chorus of Communities for 28 seasons. An annual performance of Handel's 'Messiah' was a greatly anticipated event, ushering in the holiday season. A piano or organ could always be found in Joan's home, and her children fondly remember the sounds of classical and sacred music, Welsh hymns and Joan's beautiful alto voice.
Joan and her late husband Donald Davis served as foster parents for many years, caring for 23 children in addition to their own. Children with emotional and physical disabilities found refuge in their home. Many of the children they fostered would remain in close contact with them well into adulthood. Their compassion was not limited to children; there was always room for "one more" at their table as they practiced a philosophy of outreach and inclusion for those who were lonely or in need.
After 35 years of marriage to her beloved husband Donald and 25 years as a widow, Joan was reunited with her childhood friend, Jack Moran, and she became a bride again at the age of 84, beginning a very happy final chapter of her life.
Time spent with "Gram" was always memorable. Her soft voice, optimism, forgiving spirit, faith, courage and kindness were uplifting. She made every family member feel loved and very special. Her correspondence, through letters and cards, in her distinctive handwriting style, was legendary.
Joan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family, summers at Lake Carey, pipe organs, her Welsh heritage, knitting prayer shawls, reading her Bible, rainy days, ice cream and anything purple.
She was always good natured when her family teased her about her lack of culinary skills, artificial flower arrangements and bad pictures from disposable cameras. Joan weathered many storms during her life, but held fast to her belief that God would walk beside her and lead her through difficult times. She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her and will be missed more than words can express.
Joan was predeceased by husbands: Donald Davis and Jack Moran; children: Thomas, David and Tisha Davis; sons-in-law: Kneeland Godfrey and Harry Wilson; and brothers: John Griffiths and his wife Jean, and David Griffiths and his wife Dolores.
Surviving are her children: Anne Godfrey-Wilson, Tunkhannock, Rhea (William) Boss of Essex Fells, N.J., Donald (Sara) Davis of Brick, N.J., and Becky Davis of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: Erin (James) Margarella, Lindsey (Stephen) Perrella, William Boss, Sarah (Nicholas Lorusso) Godfrey, Elizabeth (Brian) Thomsen, Taylor Boss, Christian Boss, Abigail Davis and Woody Wilson; great grandchildren: Brendan, Emma and Brian Margarella, Owen and Emma Thomsen, Charlotte Lorusso and Michael Perrella; and sister, Gladys (Patrick) Bernet, Tunkhannock.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 447, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.