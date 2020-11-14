Home

Joan Geraldine Smith Sickler, born April 10,1932, to the late Marshall and Eunice Deats Smith, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at home. Her husband Leland passed away in 2017.

Joan was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church, and the Gideon's Auxiliary. She was a graduate of Waverly High School. She enjoyed drawing, painting, gardening, and entertaining her children's friends in her home. She was a great help on her husband's dairy farm.

She's survived by her children: Daniel (Kathie), Dean (Marjorie), Laurie (Doug) Strong, Lynn (Ron) Wilson, Gail (Ivan) Wilson; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her sisters: Faye Matthews and Elaine Mack; and brothers: Marshall and Calvin.

Funeral services were held on Saturday morning, Nov. 7, at Lynn and Ron Wilson's home, 85 Rogers Lane, Tunkhannock.

Interment in the South Eaton Cemetery, with calling hours Nov. 6 in Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International in memory of Joan.


