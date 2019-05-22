Joanne C. Donowski Charles, 72, of Tunkhannock, died May 20, 2019, at the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home. She was preceded in death by her husband John P. Charles in December of 2002.
Born on Sept. 23, 1946, in Warrior Run, she was the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Violet Kupinewicz Donowski.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School, class of 1964, and was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Tunkhannock. Joanne was also a member of the Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association and co-owner of J&J Pharmacy in Eaton along with her husband.
She is survived by sons: Jeff Charles and wife Robyn, and John Charles and wife Leighann; brothers: David and Stanley Donowski; grandchildren: Spenser, Joshua, and Shayna Charles.
The family would like to note a special thanks to caregiver and friend Jennifer Hall for her assistance during the past several years.
Funeral services will be held privately with interment in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local animal shelter or the Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 22, 2019