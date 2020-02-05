|
|
John 'Wes' Boyes passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at age 84.
Wes will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, kindness and generosity.
He was actively involved in the Rush United Methodist Church, volunteer for Friends In Service Here and Habitat for Humanity and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was born in Shavertown to William and Anne Boyes.
Wes was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia, and his children and their spouses: J. Wesley and Karen Boyes of Loveland, Colo., Elizabeth and Jeffrey James of Honeoye Falls, N.Y., and Jennifer and John Dermody of Springfield, Va. Wes was a supportive and involved grandfather to Sean, Aidan and Kevin Dermody, Katie, Harrison and Thomas James, Jessica Kimray, Matthew Boyes, and Amanda Cramer, and his great-granddaughter Evelyn Kimray. He is survived by his sister Nancy Mayer of Vernon.
Arrangements at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 3325 Winton Rd., Rochester, N.Y.
Wes' memorial service was held on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, in the Rush United Methodist Church, 6200 Rush-Lima Rd., Rush, NY 14543 to celebrate his life.
Donations to Friends In Service Here or the Rush United Methodist Church are suggested in lieu of flowers.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.miller1889.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020