John Clough, 63, of Montrose, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born April 8, 1957 in Montrose, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Viola (Clink) Clough.
He graduated from Montrose High School in 1975 and enjoyed his life as a dairy farmer. He also worked at the P&G Warehouse in Meshoppen for several years.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior while listening to Unshackled on WPEL as a young teenager. He enjoyed listening to and supporting WPEL all his life. He was a member of Stanfordville Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and Encourager to all.
Additionally, he served as a member of the Sire Power Board of Directors and was a part of the DHIA program.
John was a beloved member of his community where he helped anyone with a need that he could fill. He hosted family picnics every Memorial Day weekend for years and enjoyed taking the family for hayrides after lunch. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them about farming and nature.
Survivors include his wife, RoseAnn (Schorr) Clough of Montrose; stepchildren and spouses: Amy (Roger) May of New Milford, Aaron (Kim) Sands of Glenwood, Md., and Anita (Lee) Dwen of Shavertown; six grandchildren: Logan, Gavin, Sierra, Alyssa, Roger and Brittany; great grandchild, Allison Rose; sisters: Lillian Rech, Binghamton, N.Y. and Gertrude Clough of Johnson City, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Donald, Floyd and Howard; and sister Laura Kasson.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday at the Clough Farm, 727 SR 2051, Montrose, PA 18801.
Memorial contributions may be made to WPEL Radio, P.O Box 248, Montrose, PA 18801 or Stanfordville Baptist Church, 23456 SR 29, Hallstead, PA 18822.