Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
JOHN DROST

John J. Drost, 91, of Avon Park, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife Joanne V. George Drost.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late Frank and Sophie Nemchik Drost.

John was a 1946 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.

He is survived by sons: Edward Drost of Mehoopany and John Drost, Jr. of Avon Park, Fla.; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.

