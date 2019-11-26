|
|
John F. 'Jack' Drako, 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 16, 1943, the son of the late John A and Josephine (Yakabowski) Drako.
He was employed for the past 29 years as an assistant yard foreman for Seven D Wholesale.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Lois (Werkheiser-Drako) Grove; second wife Marian (Bielman) Drako; and grandson, Ryan Drako.
Surviving are son, Heath Drako and his wife Raffaela Drako of Frankfurt, Germany; and daughter, Sheli Olerta and her husband Christopher of Sugar Notch; two grandchildren: Christen Hogan and Dylan Olerta; three great grandchildren: Alexander, Parker and Alice; brother, Joseph Drako and his wife Paula of Wilkes-Barre; and one niece, Deanna Drako.
Funeral Services were on Saturday, Nov. 30, at noon with a blessing service with Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call on Saturday morning from 11:00 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, 2019